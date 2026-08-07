Contracommon presents "Feedback Loop" opening reception

"Feedback Loop" features the finely tuned works of 11 emerging artists participating in Contracommon's monthly critique group program after months of feedback.

The exhibition will include mixed media, painting, and sculptural works by participating artists who have met monthly throughout 2026: Bella Cheng, Marcus Delzell, Swathi Konduri, Claudia Kunz, Cat Martin, Emily Nunn, Sarah Risko, Garrett Skupinski, Karin Tuck Petersen, Emily Ward, and Jeff Worden.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 17.