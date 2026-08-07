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Contracommon presents "Feedback Loop" opening reception

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Sarah Risko

"Feedback Loop" features the finely tuned works of 11 emerging artists participating in Contracommon's monthly critique group program after months of feedback.

The exhibition will include mixed media, painting, and sculptural works by participating artists who have met monthly throughout 2026: Bella Cheng, Marcus Delzell, Swathi Konduri, Claudia Kunz, Cat Martin, Emily Nunn, Sarah Risko, Garrett Skupinski, Karin Tuck Petersen, Emily Ward, and Jeff Worden.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 17.

"Feedback Loop" features the finely tuned works of 11 emerging artists participating in Contracommon's monthly critique group program after months of feedback.

The exhibition will include mixed media, painting, and sculptural works by participating artists who have met monthly throughout 2026: Bella Cheng, Marcus Delzell, Swathi Konduri, Claudia Kunz, Cat Martin, Emily Nunn, Sarah Risko, Garrett Skupinski, Karin Tuck Petersen, Emily Ward, and Jeff Worden.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 17.

WHEN

WHERE

Contracommon
12912 Hill Country Blvd f140, Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA
https://www.contracommon.org/upcomingevents/2026/08/22/feedback-loop-reception

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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