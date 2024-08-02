Contracommon presents "Inventory-ing" opening reception

Contracommon will present "Inventory-ing," a multimedia group exhibition thematically organized around the concepts of archives and the storing or sharing of information. The exhibition will open with a reception, including a discussion with the artists.
The exhibition will remain on display through September 21.
Contracommon will present "Inventory-ing," a multimedia group exhibition thematically organized around the concepts of archives and the storing or sharing of information. The exhibition will open with a reception, including a discussion with the artists.
The exhibition will remain on display through September 21.
WHEN
WHERE
Contracommon
12912 Hill Country Blvd f140, Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA