Contracommon presents "Inventory-ing" opening reception

Sara Aleyce Roma

Contracommon will present "Inventory-ing," a multimedia group exhibition thematically organized around the concepts of archives and the storing or sharing of information. The exhibition will open with a reception, including a discussion with the artists.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 21.

Contracommon
12912 Hill Country Blvd f140, Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
