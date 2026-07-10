Contracommon presents Kristina Salinas and Thomas Crowther: "Shifting Terrain" opening reception

Contracommon presents "Shifting Terrain," a two-person exhibition featuring San Antonio artist Kristina Salinas and her mentor Thomas Crowther, an artist and educator who resides in Augusta, Georgia.

Crowther and Salinas' exhibition is a pictorial examination of how forces of nature, both internal and external, unravel the illusion of order—turning pristine façades into shattered wreckage; fleeting remnants of what once was. The artists explore the undeniably relevant throughline of unforeseen events and damages incurred, through various media including representational and non-representational painting, drawing and printmaking techniques.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 6.