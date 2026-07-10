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Contracommon presents Kristina Salinas and Thomas Crowther: "Shifting Terrain" opening reception

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Photo courtesy of Contracommon

Contracommon presents "Shifting Terrain," a two-person exhibition featuring San Antonio artist Kristina Salinas and her mentor Thomas Crowther, an artist and educator who resides in Augusta, Georgia.

Crowther and Salinas' exhibition is a pictorial examination of how forces of nature, both internal and external, unravel the illusion of order—turning pristine façades into shattered wreckage; fleeting remnants of what once was. The artists explore the undeniably relevant throughline of unforeseen events and damages incurred, through various media including representational and non-representational painting, drawing and printmaking techniques.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 6.

Contracommon presents "Shifting Terrain," a two-person exhibition featuring San Antonio artist Kristina Salinas and her mentor Thomas Crowther, an artist and educator who resides in Augusta, Georgia.

Crowther and Salinas' exhibition is a pictorial examination of how forces of nature, both internal and external, unravel the illusion of order—turning pristine façades into shattered wreckage; fleeting remnants of what once was. The artists explore the undeniably relevant throughline of unforeseen events and damages incurred, through various media including representational and non-representational painting, drawing and printmaking techniques.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through August 6.

WHEN

WHERE

Contracommon
12912 Hill Country Blvd f140, Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA
https://www.contracommon.org/upcomingevents/2026/07/11/shifting-terrain-gallery-hours

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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