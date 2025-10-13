Contracommon presents "Open Shutter" opening reception

Contracommon will present "Open Shutter," a group photography exhibition celebrating emerging and established photographers who capture the world in bold, unexpected ways.

Featuring a wide range of genres including portraiture, documentary, street, landscape, architectural, fashion, abstract, and night photography, "Open Shutter" highlights the many ways artists frame the world around them. Rooted in curiosity, empathy, and storytelling, each photograph invites the viewer to step closer, look deeper, and experience what unfolds when the shutter opens, revealing not just what is seen, but what is felt.

At its heart, "Open Shutter" is a reminder that beyond editorial or commercial purposes lies a vast creative language. The featured artists approach their subjects with intimacy and experimentation, unveiling quiet truths, fleeting light, and the beauty of individual perspectives.

Participating artists include: Aaron Garcia, Antonio Manaligod, Cecelia Parker Schoening, Chris Griffith, Christina Castro, Dane Gudde, Dimitri Staszewski, Gerardo Hernandez, Jaime Berber, Jhonnathan Gonzalez, Jin Liu, Joshua Duttweiler, Kitsune Hirano, Laidric Stevenson, Marie Ketring, Matthew Sanchez, Mauricio Murillo, Ms Cashmere, Nina Ho, Robin Winter, Sabine Fletcher, Samantha Heligman, Sherwin Tibayan, Steve Hatchett, Swathi Konduri, and Ziesook You.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 7.