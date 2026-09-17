Contracommon presents Salvador Rodríguez: "Sublime Landscapes of Big Bend" opening reception

Contracommon presents "Sublime Landscapes of Big Bend," a solo exhibition featuring Austin-based painter Salvador Rodríguez..The exhibition highlights Rodríguez’s panoramic acrylic paintings inspired by the vast expanses of the west Texas desert, capturing not only the flora and fauna of the desert but creating the invisible flow of the landscape and its spirit through composed experiences.

Rather than recreating exact replicas of a scene, Rodríguez rearranges natural elements such as mountains, native plants, and shifting skies to construct what he describes as “energy lines of a place” and creating a restorative energy aesthetic that brings the viewer in to honor the natural world. Salvador invites the viewers to slow down and feel the tranquility and quiet strength of the land and hopefully inspire a deeper respect for nature and a desire to protect the environments that continue to give us meaning.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 1.