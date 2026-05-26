Contracommon presents "You Better (Art)Work" opening reception

Contracommon will present "You Better (Art)Work," a booth-style display of art and handmade goods from LGBTQIA+ artists in the Central Texas area.

The exhibition is a market offering a range of artworks and products from exhibitors, including original paintings, ceramics, stickers, prints, jewelry, clothing, zines, and more.

Exhibiting artists include Abigail Herron, Alana Quintanilla, Alena Duckworth, Christina Culverhouse, Holly Walrath, Jennifer Pate, Kelsey Baker, Madison Cowles, Mariah Fournier, Mary Helen McNally, Max Cornish Garza, and Yazz Fawaz.

The exhibition will be on view through June 25..