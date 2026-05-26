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Contracommon presents "You Better (Art)Work" opening reception

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Abigail Herron

Contracommon will present "You Better (Art)Work," a booth-style display of art and handmade goods from LGBTQIA+ artists in the Central Texas area.

The exhibition is a market offering a range of artworks and products from exhibitors, including original paintings, ceramics, stickers, prints, jewelry, clothing, zines, and more.

Exhibiting artists include Abigail Herron, Alana Quintanilla, Alena Duckworth, Christina Culverhouse, Holly Walrath, Jennifer Pate, Kelsey Baker, Madison Cowles, Mariah Fournier, Mary Helen McNally, Max Cornish Garza, and Yazz Fawaz.

The exhibition will be on view through June 25..

Contracommon will present "You Better (Art)Work," a booth-style display of art and handmade goods from LGBTQIA+ artists in the Central Texas area.

The exhibition is a market offering a range of artworks and products from exhibitors, including original paintings, ceramics, stickers, prints, jewelry, clothing, zines, and more.

Exhibiting artists include Abigail Herron, Alana Quintanilla, Alena Duckworth, Christina Culverhouse, Holly Walrath, Jennifer Pate, Kelsey Baker, Madison Cowles, Mariah Fournier, Mary Helen McNally, Max Cornish Garza, and Yazz Fawaz.

The exhibition will be on view through June 25..

WHEN

WHERE

Contracommon
12912 Hill Country Blvd f140, Bee Cave, TX 78738, USA
https://www.contracommon.org/upcomingevents/2026/05/30/you-better-artwork-reception

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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