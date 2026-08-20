COTALAND presents Grand Opening Celebration

COTALAND, the new family-friendly amusement park located inside Circuit of The Americas, will present its Grand Opening Celebration Weekend. It brings together high-thrill roller coasters, family attractions, and the opportunity to experience a lap on an active Formula 1 racetrack.

Located trackside between Turns 19 and 20 of the race circuit, COTALAND will feature more than 30 experiences ranging from roller coasters and rides to immersive entertainment and family-friendly attractions.

The most notable attractions are Circuit Breaker, Texas’ first tilt roller coaster and only the second of its kind in the United States; and Palindrome, a one-of-a-kind shuttle coaster that travels both forward and backward along the same track while soaring over an active roadway, making it one of the most unique coaster designs in North America.

The Grand Opening Celebration on September 26 will include complimentary food and beverages throughout the evening, a “First Ride Ceremony” and ribbon cutting with celebrity guests and VIP attendees, activities and family-focused entertainment programming throughout the park, and a fireworks celebration.