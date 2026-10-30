COTALAND presents Peppermint in the Park

Circuit of The Americas is reimagining its Peppermint Parkway experience with the debut of Peppermint in the Park, an all-new holiday celebration inside COTALAND.

Peppermint in the Park will feature millions of sparkling lights, larger-than-life holiday displays, and festive décor. Illuminated trees, glowing garlands, and decorated rooflines will set the scene throughout the park, with seasonal photo opportunities inviting guests to capture new holiday memories. Festive treats and seasonal food and beverages will round out the experience, bringing the flavors of the holidays to an evening of rides and attractions.

Guests can choose ticket options that do or do not include rides and attractions.