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COTALAND presents Peppermint in the Park

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Photo courtesy of COTALAND

Circuit of The Americas is reimagining its Peppermint Parkway experience with the debut of Peppermint in the Park, an all-new holiday celebration inside COTALAND.

Peppermint in the Park will feature millions of sparkling lights, larger-than-life holiday displays, and festive décor. Illuminated trees, glowing garlands, and decorated rooflines will set the scene throughout the park, with seasonal photo opportunities inviting guests to capture new holiday memories. Festive treats and seasonal food and beverages will round out the experience, bringing the flavors of the holidays to an evening of rides and attractions.

Guests can choose ticket options that do or do not include rides and attractions.

Circuit of The Americas is reimagining its Peppermint Parkway experience with the debut of Peppermint in the Park, an all-new holiday celebration inside COTALAND.

Peppermint in the Park will feature millions of sparkling lights, larger-than-life holiday displays, and festive décor. Illuminated trees, glowing garlands, and decorated rooflines will set the scene throughout the park, with seasonal photo opportunities inviting guests to capture new holiday memories. Festive treats and seasonal food and beverages will round out the experience, bringing the flavors of the holidays to an evening of rides and attractions.

Guests can choose ticket options that do or do not include rides and attractions.

WHEN

WHERE

COTALAND Theme Park
9111 Circuit of the Americas Blvd, Del Valle, TX 78617, USA
https://cotaland.com/peppermint-in-the-park/

TICKET INFO

$19.99 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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