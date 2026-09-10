COTFG: New Media Art & Sound Summit

COTFG will present their yearly New Media Art & Sound Summit, where guests can enjoy three days of diverse sight and sound in a comfortable welcoming environment.

Presenters will include Christopher Petkus, Emily Beisel (Chicago, IL), Lisa Cameron, Mongoose, BASS BOSS (film), MDN (NYC)+ Seetha Shivaswamy, Sacabambaspis, Patricia Wolf (Portland, OR), Jaycie Carver, Peter Stopschinski ensemble, Kenzie Slottow, Travis Burns, Sleeping Beast, Kenken Gorder, Stop Motion Orchestra, visuals by Brainwavve and Recspec.

The featured headliner of this year is Portland, Oregon-based musician, sound designer, and field recordist Patricia Wolf. Wolf’s work unites natural and modern worlds, integrating ecological sources into her minimalist electronic compositions. Using melody and repetition she lures listeners to her hypnotic inner space, conjuring vivid textures and atmospheres imbued with emotion.