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COTFG: New Media Art & Sound Summit

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Photo by Max Wolf provided by Patricia Wolf

COTFG will present their yearly New Media Art & Sound Summit, where guests can enjoy three days of diverse sight and sound in a comfortable welcoming environment.

Presenters will include Christopher Petkus, Emily Beisel (Chicago, IL), Lisa Cameron, Mongoose, BASS BOSS (film), MDN (NYC)+ Seetha Shivaswamy, Sacabambaspis, Patricia Wolf (Portland, OR), Jaycie Carver, Peter Stopschinski ensemble, Kenzie Slottow, Travis Burns, Sleeping Beast, Kenken Gorder, Stop Motion Orchestra, visuals by Brainwavve and Recspec.

The featured headliner of this year is Portland, Oregon-based musician, sound designer, and field recordist Patricia Wolf. Wolf’s work unites natural and modern worlds, integrating ecological sources into her minimalist electronic compositions. Using melody and repetition she lures listeners to her hypnotic inner space, conjuring vivid textures and atmospheres imbued with emotion.

COTFG will present their yearly New Media Art & Sound Summit, where guests can enjoy three days of diverse sight and sound in a comfortable welcoming environment.

Presenters will include Christopher Petkus, Emily Beisel (Chicago, IL), Lisa Cameron, Mongoose, BASS BOSS (film), MDN (NYC)+ Seetha Shivaswamy, Sacabambaspis, Patricia Wolf (Portland, OR), Jaycie Carver, Peter Stopschinski ensemble, Kenzie Slottow, Travis Burns, Sleeping Beast, Kenken Gorder, Stop Motion Orchestra, visuals by Brainwavve and Recspec.

The featured headliner of this year is Portland, Oregon-based musician, sound designer, and field recordist Patricia Wolf. Wolf’s work unites natural and modern worlds, integrating ecological sources into her minimalist electronic compositions. Using melody and repetition she lures listeners to her hypnotic inner space, conjuring vivid textures and atmospheres imbued with emotion.

WHEN

WHERE

Cherrywood Center
1605 E 38th 1/2 St, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://nmassfest.org/

TICKET INFO

$15-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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