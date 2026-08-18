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COTFG presents Sarah Hennies & Tristan Kasten-Krause

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Sarah Hennies

COTFG will present an evening with Sarah Hennies (percussion) and Tristan Kasten-Krause (double bass), who work collaboratively to compose large-scale compositions employing drones, psychoacoustic phenomena, and extended techniques on double bass and an array of gongs, bells, vibraphone, and other percussion instruments.

Their work includes delicate interplay of high-pitched tones, deep resonances from bass tones and gongs, and patient, slowly unfolding extended durations that evoke a mysterious sonic landscape. They will be celebrating the release of their new album, Prisoner’s Cinema, the first release on Hennies' new label, Best Hill.

COTFG will present an evening with Sarah Hennies (percussion) and Tristan Kasten-Krause (double bass), who work collaboratively to compose large-scale compositions employing drones, psychoacoustic phenomena, and extended techniques on double bass and an array of gongs, bells, vibraphone, and other percussion instruments.

Their work includes delicate interplay of high-pitched tones, deep resonances from bass tones and gongs, and patient, slowly unfolding extended durations that evoke a mysterious sonic landscape. They will be celebrating the release of their new album, Prisoner’s Cinema, the first release on Hennies' new label, Best Hill.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/cotfg/sarah-hennies-and-tristan-kasten-krause

TICKET INFO

$16.30-$31.60

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