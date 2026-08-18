COTFG presents Sarah Hennies & Tristan Kasten-Krause

COTFG will present an evening with Sarah Hennies (percussion) and Tristan Kasten-Krause (double bass), who work collaboratively to compose large-scale compositions employing drones, psychoacoustic phenomena, and extended techniques on double bass and an array of gongs, bells, vibraphone, and other percussion instruments.

Their work includes delicate interplay of high-pitched tones, deep resonances from bass tones and gongs, and patient, slowly unfolding extended durations that evoke a mysterious sonic landscape. They will be celebrating the release of their new album, Prisoner’s Cinema, the first release on Hennies' new label, Best Hill.