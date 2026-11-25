CYT Austin will present Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens’ musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, a heartwarming holiday tradition for all ages.

Ebenezer Scrooge is a prosperous curmudgeon who believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!" Scrooge summates his feelings of Christmas tidings and charitable giving, but he's forced to face his selfish ways when three ghosts on Christmas Eve lead him through his Past, Present and Future.