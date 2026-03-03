dadageek presents Student Exhibition

dadageek will present an evening of inspiring digital art and music from the dadageek community. On display will be generative video art, interactive installations, immersive projections, and live performances.

There will be generative video artwork and performances by students in the Interactive Video in Touchdesigner Winter 2026 course led by Devin Ryan, the TouchDesigner Level-Up: POP Fundamentals Winter 2026 course led by Brandon LeJeune, and the MXR Bootcamp led by Eric Wagliardo. There will also be performances by Brandon Stargrave, HEXPARTNER, and more.

dadageek is an artist-run educational nonprofit based in Austin focused on using code, design, and hardware for various artistic expressions.