Dale Watson & His Lone Stars in concert

Dale Watson is an award-winning hardest working real country musician and producer has been creating music and performing live for over 40 years. He has shared the stage with such icons as Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson, among others.
Dale Watson is an award-winning hardest working real country musician and producer has been creating music and performing live for over 40 years. He has shared the stage with such icons as Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson, among others.