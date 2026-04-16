Quantcast

Dale Watson & His Lone Stars in concert

eventdetail
Photo by Sarah Wilson

Dale Watson is an award-winning hardest working real country musician and producer has been creating music and performing live for over 40 years. He has shared the stage with such icons as Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson, among others.

Dale Watson is an award-winning hardest working real country musician and producer has been creating music and performing live for over 40 years. He has shared the stage with such icons as Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Kris Kristofferson, among others.

WHEN

WHERE

The Long Center for the Performing Arts
701 W Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://thelongcenter.org/events/dale-watson-his-lonestars/

TICKET INFO

$43-$81
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.