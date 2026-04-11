Dance Africa Fest presents Rhythm Routes

Dance Africa Fest presents the rhythms, movements, and stories of the African Diaspora at Rhythm Routes, a one-day conference of global Black dance traditions featuring workshops, live drumming, an artists' marketplace, and world-renowned teaching artists.

The festival is about honoring, remembering, and celebrating the cultural and historical heritage of dances rooted in African traditions. The African Diaspora refers to global communities with African roots, whose cultural traditions have shaped and enriched societies worldwide.

The conference will showcase dance styles from six countries - Jamaica, Barbados, Mali, Guinea, The Bahamas, and the United States (specifically, the American South). Participants will learn from expert dance educators and cultural preservationists, exploring the history, culture, and transformative power of these traditions.