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Dance Carousel

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Photo courtesy of Dance Carousel

Dance Carousel will feature works by 24 choreographers, with each creating four 1-minute dances that will be shown in a round, amounting to 48 minutes of dance - humorous, poignant, virtuosic, pensive, and sometimes deliciously subversive. Two different programs will each showcase the work of 12 different choreographers.

The choreographers include Anna Bauer, AJ Garcia-Rameau, Ash Taylor, ebhive, Eddie Hale, Errin Delperdang, ET, Jonathan Oliver Foster, Lisa Anne Kobdish, Priya, Siobhan Klugh, and Tikiri Shapiro in Program A; and Alexa Capareda, Amanda Mullen, Caitlin Elledge, Cristina Jesurun, Elaine Fields, Emily Rushing, Geografia, Megan Moss, Micah Senter, Morgan Phillips, Rachel Nayer, and Rosalyn Nasky in Program B.

Dance Carousel will feature works by 24 choreographers, with each creating four 1-minute dances that will be shown in a round, amounting to 48 minutes of dance - humorous, poignant, virtuosic, pensive, and sometimes deliciously subversive. Two different programs will each showcase the work of 12 different choreographers.

The choreographers include Anna Bauer, AJ Garcia-Rameau, Ash Taylor, ebhive, Eddie Hale, Errin Delperdang, ET, Jonathan Oliver Foster, Lisa Anne Kobdish, Priya, Siobhan Klugh, and Tikiri Shapiro in Program A; and Alexa Capareda, Amanda Mullen, Caitlin Elledge, Cristina Jesurun, Elaine Fields, Emily Rushing, Geografia, Megan Moss, Micah Senter, Morgan Phillips, Rachel Nayer, and Rosalyn Nasky in Program B.

WHEN

WHERE

Ground Floor Theatre
979 Springdale Rd #122, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://events.ticketleap.com/tickets/dance-carousel/dance-carousel-2026

TICKET INFO

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