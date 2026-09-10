Dance Carousel will feature works by 24 choreographers, with each creating four 1-minute dances that will be shown in a round, amounting to 48 minutes of dance - humorous, poignant, virtuosic, pensive, and sometimes deliciously subversive. Two different programs will each showcase the work of 12 different choreographers.

The choreographers include Anna Bauer, AJ Garcia-Rameau, Ash Taylor, ebhive, Eddie Hale, Errin Delperdang, ET, Jonathan Oliver Foster, Lisa Anne Kobdish, Priya, Siobhan Klugh, and Tikiri Shapiro in Program A; and Alexa Capareda, Amanda Mullen, Caitlin Elledge, Cristina Jesurun, Elaine Fields, Emily Rushing, Geografia, Megan Moss, Micah Senter, Morgan Phillips, Rachel Nayer, and Rosalyn Nasky in Program B.