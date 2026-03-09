Quantcast

Dance Gavin Dance in concert

Photo courtesy of Dance Gavin Dance

Dance Gavin Dance comes to Austin in support of their 2025 album, Pantheon.

WHEN

WHERE

Stubb's Bar-B-Q
801 Red River St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/dance-gavin-dance-with-special-guests-austin-texas-05-05-2026/event/3A00644B967A86D5

TICKET INFO

$63-$172

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
