Dance Waterloo presents After the Light Leaves

Dance Waterloo will present After the Light Leaves, an improvisational dance performance taking place at sunrise and sunset.

The location, Festival Beach Food Forest, is a community-grown edible forest garden on public land - created through over a decade of collaboration to nourish, educate, and inspire. Spanning nearly 2.5 acres, it reconnects people with the land, their food, and one another through shared stewardship.

The performance unfolds within that living system, celebrating a space sustained by collective care. The dancers explore a familiar rhythm: how life feels different depending on when we arrive. Morning and evening offer distinct ways of being present, each carrying its own pace and tone.

Rather than presenting a fixed story, the experience invites audiences to move through the forest together, noticing how time, light, and shared presence shape meaning.

Audiences may choose to add a donation to the FBFF Mitigation Fund (100 percent of proceeds go directly to FBFF), supporting continued care and stewardship of this space.