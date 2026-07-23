Dance Waterloo presents Kinetic Threads

Kinetic Threads explores the networks that connect us. Through six original contemporary dance works, choreographers and performers examine how information, care, memory, and insight move between individuals and communities. Audience members become part of this exchange throughout the evening. Before the performance, guests will have the opportunity to anonymously contribute a question for fellow audience members.

Questions might be practical ("How do you remove a bleach stain?"), personal ("How do you make friends as an adult?"), or community-minded ("Do you have an eye doctor you recommend?"). Between dances, audiences will be invited to move to a new chair, experiencing each work from a different vantage point. At their new seat, they may encounter a question left by another audience member and have the opportunity to respond, creating a web of shared knowledge and connection throughout the performance.