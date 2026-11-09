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Dance Waterloo presents The Experts are Wrong

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The Experts Are Wrong is a comedic PowerPoint improv night and fundraiser benefiting Dance Waterloo. Attendees can sign up to take the stage and confidently present a PowerPoint they have never seen before, submit a ridiculous “expert” presentation for someone else to decipher live, or simply grab a drink and enjoy the chaos.

The Experts Are Wrong is a comedic PowerPoint improv night and fundraiser benefiting Dance Waterloo. Attendees can sign up to take the stage and confidently present a PowerPoint they have never seen before, submit a ridiculous “expert” presentation for someone else to decipher live, or simply grab a drink and enjoy the chaos.

WHEN

WHERE

Future Front
1900 E 12th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-experts-are-wrong-tickets-1999815103809

TICKET INFO

$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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