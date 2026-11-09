Dance Waterloo presents The Experts are Wrong

The Experts Are Wrong is a comedic PowerPoint improv night and fundraiser benefiting Dance Waterloo. Attendees can sign up to take the stage and confidently present a PowerPoint they have never seen before, submit a ridiculous “expert” presentation for someone else to decipher live, or simply grab a drink and enjoy the chaos.
The Experts Are Wrong is a comedic PowerPoint improv night and fundraiser benefiting Dance Waterloo. Attendees can sign up to take the stage and confidently present a PowerPoint they have never seen before, submit a ridiculous “expert” presentation for someone else to decipher live, or simply grab a drink and enjoy the chaos.