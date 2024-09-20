Deaf Austin Theatre presents Bat Ball: A Fundraising Gala
Photo courtesy of Deaf Austin Theatre
Deaf Austin Theatre will host Bat Ball, a fundraising gala in support of their upcoming 2025 production season. The evening kicks off with an exclusive VIP reception, featuring appetizers and an early preview of the theater company’s 2025 lineup of shows. Guests can continue to enjoy a night filled with bites, music by DJ Nico DiMarco, and a silent auction.
