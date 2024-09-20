Quantcast

Deaf Austin Theatre presents Bat Ball: A Fundraising Gala

Photo courtesy of Deaf Austin Theatre

Deaf Austin Theatre will host Bat Ball, a fundraising gala in support of their upcoming 2025 production season. The evening kicks off with an exclusive VIP reception, featuring appetizers and an early preview of the theater company’s 2025 lineup of shows. Guests can continue to enjoy a night filled with bites, music by DJ Nico DiMarco, and a silent auction.

WHEN

WHERE

The Cathedral
2403 E 16th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/d2aae6d6-9548-4f1c-bc47-d1c2c66be148

TICKET INFO

$150-$200

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
