Deaf Austin Theatre presents Bat Ball

Deaf Austin Theatre will host its 2nd Annual Bat Ball, a fundraising gala for DAT's 2025-2026 production season, as well as a celebration of DAT's 2024-2025 season.

The theme for Bat Ball Leather and Lace. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in either leather, lace, or both with the theme colors of black and gold. The event will have music from a DJ and The Bone Pilots, as well as theatrical performances from performers like Ashlea Hayes, who will perform an excerpt of her self-written play, Ghari Moves Without Permission. There will also be a silent auction.