Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls in concert

Rock legends Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls come to Austin as part of their co-headlining tour. Def Leppard has released 12 albums in their career, most recently Diamond Star Halos in 2022. Goo Goo Dolls have released 13 albums in their career, most recently Chaos in Bloom in 2022. They'll be joined by special guests The Struts.