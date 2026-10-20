Quantcast

Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Def Leppard Facebook

Rock legends Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls come to Austin as part of their co-headlining tour. Def Leppard has released 12 albums in their career, most recently Diamond Star Halos in 2022. Goo Goo Dolls have released 13 albums in their career, most recently Chaos in Bloom in 2022. They'll be joined by special guests The Struts.

Rock legends Def Leppard and Goo Goo Dolls come to Austin as part of their co-headlining tour. Def Leppard has released 12 albums in their career, most recently Diamond Star Halos in 2022. Goo Goo Dolls have released 13 albums in their career, most recently Chaos in Bloom in 2022. They'll be joined by special guests The Struts.

WHEN

WHERE

Moody Center
2001 Robert Dedman Dr, Austin, TX 78712, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/def-leppard-and-goo-goo-dolls-austin-texas-04-13-2027/event/3A00654299C4A3DB

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.