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Density512 presents HEAPS: Hide and Seek Reimagined

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Image courtesy of Density512

At Density 512's HEAPS: Hide and Seek Reimagined, Imogen Heap's song "Hide and Seek" will be transformed into a 50-minute soundscape for choir, orchestra, electronics, and live vocals by composer Zachary James Ritter.

It will be performed by the contemporary chamber orchestra Density512 featuring Austin Cantorum and live electronics by Ritter.

At Density 512's HEAPS: Hide and Seek Reimagined, Imogen Heap's song "Hide and Seek" will be transformed into a 50-minute soundscape for choir, orchestra, electronics, and live vocals by composer Zachary James Ritter.

It will be performed by the contemporary chamber orchestra Density512 featuring Austin Cantorum and live electronics by Ritter.

WHEN

WHERE

Regal Rooms
1204 Regal Row, Austin, TX 78748, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heaps-imogen-heaps-hide-and-seek-reimagined-tickets-1997062702302

TICKET INFO

$17.85 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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