Density512 presents HEAPS: Hide and Seek Reimagined
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Image courtesy of Density512
At Density 512's HEAPS: Hide and Seek Reimagined, Imogen Heap's song "Hide and Seek" will be transformed into a 50-minute soundscape for choir, orchestra, electronics, and live vocals by composer Zachary James Ritter.
It will be performed by the contemporary chamber orchestra Density512 featuring Austin Cantorum and live electronics by Ritter.
At Density 512's HEAPS: Hide and Seek Reimagined, Imogen Heap's song "Hide and Seek" will be transformed into a 50-minute soundscape for choir, orchestra, electronics, and live vocals by composer Zachary James Ritter.
It will be performed by the contemporary chamber orchestra Density512 featuring Austin Cantorum and live electronics by Ritter.