Design Austin presents WaterWork

Design Austin and The Trail Conservancy will present WaterWork, an immersive artwork projected on the historic Seaholm Intake Facility Building by local artists. WaterWork is the first use of Seaholm Intake as a large-scale exterior canvas.

The display will be easily visible on land from the Butler Hike-and-Bike-Trail; and on the water from watercraft and public Design Austin Cruises with WaterWork curators and artists.

The colossal projection explores the coexistence of the city with nature and showcases our creative community. Participants make short films about Austin’s built and natural environments mapped to the building’s Art Deco façade. WaterWork will transform this iconic building into a dynamic canvas of art, light, and motion.