Different Stages presents Stage Blood

A family acting company continuously tours Hamlet in the U.S. Carlton Stone Sr., once a great Hamlet, is now dissolute and playing the ghosts. He tries to make his reluctant son the Hamlet he once was. Here is a Hamlet within a Hamlet within a Hamlet and a murder mystery for people with stage blood in their veins.
A family acting company continuously tours Hamlet in the U.S. Carlton Stone Sr., once a great Hamlet, is now dissolute and playing the ghosts. He tries to make his reluctant son the Hamlet he once was. Here is a Hamlet within a Hamlet within a Hamlet and a murder mystery for people with stage blood in their veins.