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Different Stages presents Stage Blood

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Photo courtesy of Different Stages

A family acting company continuously tours Hamlet in the U.S. Carlton Stone Sr., once a great Hamlet, is now dissolute and playing the ghosts. He tries to make his reluctant son the Hamlet he once was. Here is a Hamlet within a Hamlet within a Hamlet and a murder mystery for people with stage blood in their veins.

A family acting company continuously tours Hamlet in the U.S. Carlton Stone Sr., once a great Hamlet, is now dissolute and playing the ghosts. He tries to make his reluctant son the Hamlet he once was. Here is a Hamlet within a Hamlet within a Hamlet and a murder mystery for people with stage blood in their veins.

WHEN

WHERE

The VORTEX
2307 Manor Rd #2135, Austin, TX 78722, USA
https://the-vortex.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0SUf000003slbJMAQ

TICKET INFO

$15-$39

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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