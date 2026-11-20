The Final Fantasy series of role-playing video games, created by Square Enix, has sold over 200 million copies. AWR Music Productions will present the official symphonic concert experience, Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy.

Celebrating iconic music from throughout the Final Fantasy series, Distant Worlds features music by composers like Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Naoshi Mizuta, Hitoshi Sakimoto, Yoko Shimomura, Masayoshi Soken, and more.

Maestro Arnie Roth will direct a symphony orchestra, choir, and soloists.