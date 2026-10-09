DORF presents Guadalupe Najar: "Buried in the Yard" opening reception

DORF will present "Buried in the Yard," the first solo exhibition by artist Guadalupe Najar in her hometown. The Austin-born and Smithville, TX-based artist is the second Fellow in DORF’s Fellowship in Professional Practice (FiPP) program.

Through vibrant ceramics, painting, found objects, and transplanted landscaping material and flora, Najar reimagines the yards of her East-Austin childhood homes with heightened make-believe. The boundaries of a fenced-in yard become a portal to an expansive inner world of labor, grief, and celebration. Ordinary objects become charged with mythology. The memories of a now paved over childhood yard come alive with possibility.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 30.