DORF presents "Homeward Bound" opening reception

DORF will present "Homeward Bound," a group exhibition featuring artists Josue Bessiake, Esther Marie Hall, and Bárbara Miñarro, each exploring the layered and deeply personal concept of home.

Through sculptural works built with found, secondhand, and donated materials, the artists examine nuanced interpretations of what makes a home. Bessiake reflects on its physical structure, Miñarro explores embodiment and belonging within one’s own body, and Hall approaches home as an existential state of being. The exhibition is accompanied by a didactic text by DORF Curatorial Fellow Jesus Treviño.

The exhibition will remain on display through May 23.