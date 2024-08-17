Quantcast

Dot Dot Dot Connect presents Music Of My Soul

K.F.P.

Polish pianist Michal Korzistka, Professor of Musical Arts at the University of Silesia, Poland, will be the headline performer at this event. Known for his deep interpretative skills, Korzistka will perform a program that includes the timeless masterpieces of celebrated Polish composers Frédéric Chopin and Karol Szymanowski and lesser-known gems from the classical repertoire of contemporary composer Jacek Glenc.

Korzistka’s program promises selections from Chopin's Etudes, Scherzos, and Ballads, Szymanowski’s Scheherazade from his piano works Masques, and selections from Glenc’s “20 Piano Pieces” and Preludes. Korzistka’s reputation as a wonderful pianist and educator ensures a performance of exceptional quality and insight.

The event is co-organized by two Austin nonprofits, Dot Dot Dot Connect and the Austin Polish Society, with a reception to follow, featuring Polish cuisine catered by Apolonia Catering.

WHEN

WHERE

KMFA Classical 89.5
41 Navasota St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
https://dotdotdotconnect.org/calendar/the-music-of-my-soul/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

