Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents Aileen Chen: "Metamorphosis: The Alchemy of Waste" artist reception

eventdetail
Aileen Chen, If We Make It Bloom, installation of upcycled materials

“Metamorphosis” is a collection of works by artist Aileen Chen that explores the beauty and possibilities in giving new life to "waste." Reclaimed fabrics are sculpted into vibrant blooms. Unwanted objects transform into striking compositions. Chen’s work reminds us of our collective responsibility to preserve our planet, and our own ability to undergo renewals and contribute to a more resilient, harmonious world.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through May 9.

“Metamorphosis” is a collection of works by artist Aileen Chen that explores the beauty and possibilities in giving new life to "waste." Reclaimed fabrics are sculpted into vibrant blooms. Unwanted objects transform into striking compositions. Chen’s work reminds us of our collective responsibility to preserve our planet, and our own ability to undergo renewals and contribute to a more resilient, harmonious world.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through May 9.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/event/julia-c-butridge-gallery-metamorphosis-alchemy-waste

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.