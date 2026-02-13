Dougherty Arts Center presents Aileen Chen: "Metamorphosis: The Alchemy of Waste" artist reception

“Metamorphosis” is a collection of works by artist Aileen Chen that explores the beauty and possibilities in giving new life to "waste." Reclaimed fabrics are sculpted into vibrant blooms. Unwanted objects transform into striking compositions. Chen’s work reminds us of our collective responsibility to preserve our planet, and our own ability to undergo renewals and contribute to a more resilient, harmonious world.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through May 9.