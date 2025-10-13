Dougherty Arts Center presents An Afternoon of Music with Caitlin King

WHEN
In celebration of National Arts & Humanities Month, the Dougherty Arts Center will welcome Caitlin King. Patrons will be invited to experience the exhibits with a lovely soundtrack for a Friday afternoon.
King writes the kind of songs that feel both intimate and universal, turning raw emotion into melodies that linger long after the last note. A Dallas-born, Austin-based singer-songwriter, and graduate of Berklee, she blends Americana, folk, and pop influences into a style that is equal parts vulnerability and strength.
Admission is free.