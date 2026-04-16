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Dougherty Arts Center presents Art-O-Rama

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Photo courtesy of Catherine Chao

The Dougherty Arts Center’s Art-O-Rama pays homage to the vibrant and inclusive world of street art. From colorful murals, sculpture and graffiti, to busking musicians, magicians and street poets, art is everywhere in Austin. Attendees can contribute to a large-scale community mural, watch a live graffiti demo by artists, explore a pop-up exhibit and art installation, and make your own screen-printed tote, mini mosaic and custom stickers. There will be roaming street magicians and typewriter poets and musicians.

The Dougherty Arts Center’s Art-O-Rama pays homage to the vibrant and inclusive world of street art. From colorful murals, sculpture and graffiti, to busking musicians, magicians and street poets, art is everywhere in Austin. Attendees can contribute to a large-scale community mural, watch a live graffiti demo by artists, explore a pop-up exhibit and art installation, and make your own screen-printed tote, mini mosaic and custom stickers. There will be roaming street magicians and typewriter poets and musicians.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/dougherty/events/art-o-rama-2026

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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