Dougherty Arts Center presents Art-O-Rama

The Dougherty Arts Center’s Art-O-Rama pays homage to the vibrant and inclusive world of street art. From colorful murals, sculpture and graffiti, to busking musicians, magicians and street poets, art is everywhere in Austin. Attendees can contribute to a large-scale community mural, watch a live graffiti demo by artists, explore a pop-up exhibit and art installation, and make your own screen-printed tote, mini mosaic and custom stickers. There will be roaming street magicians and typewriter poets and musicians.