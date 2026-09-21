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Dougherty Arts Center presents Bella Cheng: "Regular and Precious" opening reception

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Image courtesy of Bella Cheng

"Regular & Precious" features recent drawings by Bella Cheng that turn the ordinary into much more. Everyday scenes and observations from nature are closely analyzed, abstracted, cut up, and put back together again. At times, these drawings resemble the much smaller architectures of life - the microbial, the cellular, the doll-like - and at other moments, scales totally out of reach - the cosmic, the alien, and the dreamlike. “Regular & Precious” is an expression of how the artist sees the world within and outside of herself, inviting viewers to see with childlike curiosity.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 28.

"Regular & Precious" features recent drawings by Bella Cheng that turn the ordinary into much more. Everyday scenes and observations from nature are closely analyzed, abstracted, cut up, and put back together again. At times, these drawings resemble the much smaller architectures of life - the microbial, the cellular, the doll-like - and at other moments, scales totally out of reach - the cosmic, the alien, and the dreamlike. “Regular & Precious” is an expression of how the artist sees the world within and outside of herself, inviting viewers to see with childlike curiosity.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 28.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/dougherty/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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