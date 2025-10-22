Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents "Connecting Threads" opening reception

Austin modern Quilt Guild

The Austin Modern Quilt Guild presents "Connecting Threads," where each quilt tells a unique story of interconnectedness. From traditional motifs to bold contemporary designs, witness the diverse ways in which threads weave together narratives, cultures, and communities. The Austin Modern Quilt Guild is a vibrant community of quilters in Austin, dedicated to exploring and promoting modern quilting techniques and aesthetics.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through January 10, 2026.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/jcbgallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

