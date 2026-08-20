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Dougherty Arts Center presents Cristina Velásquez: "Somos Animales Poéticos" opening day

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Photo courtesy of Cristina Velásquez

"Somos Animales Poéticos" is a solo exhibition and book presentation by Cristina Velásquez, celebrating the Austin launch of her monograph published by Dust Collective in May 2026.

Built from the margins of dominant photographic traditions, the work integrates photographs and literary fragments into a visual language that becomes a personal mythology. Moving across documentary, archival collage, and staged reenactment, her compositions function simultaneously as subjects and backgrounds, following the structure of a weaving where every element is part of a larger body.

Drawing from literature and feminisms from the Global South, the exhibition rethinks photographic discourse from Latin American perspectives. From her position as a Colombian woman, artist, and mother in Austin, Velásquez’s work reclaims subjectivity against erasure - affirming photography as a medium of connection, critical thought, and poetic expression.

The exhibit will remain on display through October 3.

"Somos Animales Poéticos" is a solo exhibition and book presentation by Cristina Velásquez, celebrating the Austin launch of her monograph published by Dust Collective in May 2026.

Built from the margins of dominant photographic traditions, the work integrates photographs and literary fragments into a visual language that becomes a personal mythology. Moving across documentary, archival collage, and staged reenactment, her compositions function simultaneously as subjects and backgrounds, following the structure of a weaving where every element is part of a larger body.

Drawing from literature and feminisms from the Global South, the exhibition rethinks photographic discourse from Latin American perspectives. From her position as a Colombian woman, artist, and mother in Austin, Velásquez’s work reclaims subjectivity against erasure - affirming photography as a medium of connection, critical thought, and poetic expression.

The exhibit will remain on display through October 3.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/dougherty/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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