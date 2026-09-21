Dougherty Arts Center presents Faith Chonko: "Errant Obsession" opening reception

There is an immense power that lies in our collective focus, but what are we actually doing with it? Cycling manias leave us endlessly seeking new makeup techniques and products, maximizing our bodies and faces through ritualistic diets and movements, dissecting the lives of those on a public stage, and tapping into new ways to stoke a stranger’s anger. The all-consuming forces of addiction and obsession can entirely reshape our lives and distract us from deeper purpose when that same energy could be put towards something greater instead.

“Errant Obsession” by Faith Chonko explores this internal struggle, while trying to reveal what transformation and escape from the mental trap may look like. It asks the viewer to surface the undercurrent that lies within and replace their errant obsessions with benevolent ones.

The exhibition will remain on display in Julia C. Butridge Gallery through November 28