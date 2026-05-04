Dougherty Arts Center presents Jamie Spinello and Kristen Van Patten: "Morphology & Modularity" opening day

“Morphology and Modularity” is a dual exhibition of sculptures, paintings, and ceramics by Jamie Spinello and Kristen Van Patten. Both artists create abstract works, which draw inspiration from their separate interests but related working methods.

Spinello is inspired by the relationships between structures of plants, insects, and geological structures, and Van Patten from relationships between architecture, mechanics, and landscape. Many of their works contain modular structures, shapes, and patterns that can be reconfigured or interchanged. Together, the two explore morphology and modularity, creating two cohesive bodies of work.

The exhibit will be on display through June 27.