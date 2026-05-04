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Dougherty Arts Center presents Jamie Spinello and Kristen Van Patten: "Morphology & Modularity" opening day

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Photo courtesy of Dougherty Arts Center

“Morphology and Modularity” is a dual exhibition of sculptures, paintings, and ceramics by Jamie Spinello and Kristen Van Patten. Both artists create abstract works, which draw inspiration from their separate interests but related working methods.

Spinello is inspired by the relationships between structures of plants, insects, and geological structures, and Van Patten from relationships between architecture, mechanics, and landscape. Many of their works contain modular structures, shapes, and patterns that can be reconfigured or interchanged. Together, the two explore morphology and modularity, creating two cohesive bodies of work.

The exhibit will be on display through June 27.

“Morphology and Modularity” is a dual exhibition of sculptures, paintings, and ceramics by Jamie Spinello and Kristen Van Patten. Both artists create abstract works, which draw inspiration from their separate interests but related working methods.

Spinello is inspired by the relationships between structures of plants, insects, and geological structures, and Van Patten from relationships between architecture, mechanics, and landscape. Many of their works contain modular structures, shapes, and patterns that can be reconfigured or interchanged. Together, the two explore morphology and modularity, creating two cohesive bodies of work.

The exhibit will be on display through June 27.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/dougherty/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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