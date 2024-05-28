Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents Kaelyn Provost: "Looking for Illume" opening day

Image courtesy of Kaelyn Provost

“Looking for Illume” is a collection of work by Kaelyn Provost who experiments with figures, abstraction, and light. Using oil paint, pastels, and assemblage, Provost’s work acts as a representation of our physical and spiritual bodies. Abstract elements are formed from magnified details of the body, while figures are depicted with unique colors and values. Some pieces feature exposed white canvas, symbolizing the inner light that connects our body, mind, and soul to foster wellness and balance. Through this vibrant expression, the artist emphasizes grace, compassion, and self-love, highlighting personal worth beyond excessive productivity and internalized limiting beliefs.

The exhibition will be on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through August 3.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/department/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
