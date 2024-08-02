Dougherty Arts Center presents KB Brookins: "Freedom House" opening reception
Photo courtesy of KB Brookins
"Freedom House" by KB Brookins is an installation that includes poems, film, and digital collages that simulate what freedom looks and feels like through the embodiment of everyone’s most delicate and personal place, a home.
The exhibition will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery located within the Dougherty Arts Center through October 5.
