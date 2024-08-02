Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents KB Brookins: "Freedom House" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of KB Brookins

"Freedom House" by KB Brookins is an installation that includes poems, film, and digital collages that simulate what freedom looks and feels like through the embodiment of everyone’s most delicate and personal place, a home.

The exhibition will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery located within the Dougherty Arts Center through October 5.

"Freedom House" by KB Brookins is an installation that includes poems, film, and digital collages that simulate what freedom looks and feels like through the embodiment of everyone’s most delicate and personal place, a home.

The exhibition will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery located within the Dougherty Arts Center through October 5.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/event/julia-c-butridge-gallery-exhibit-freedom-house

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.