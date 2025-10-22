Dougherty Arts Center presents Lara Clay: "Windows of the World" opening reception

Drawing from her experience as a Mexican-American artist, Laura Clay's latest body of work invites viewers to peer through metaphorical windows into multifaceted worlds. Each piece acts as a portal, framing the complex interplay of bicultural identity, memory, and the search for balance between chaos and order. The exhibition explores how our internal landscapes are shaped by the cultural and traditional windows we look through.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through January 10, 2026.