Dougherty Arts Center presents Lin Zagorski Latimer: "Feasts in the Absurd" opening day

:Feasts in the Absurd" is a playful and visually indulgent exploration of food’s aesthetics and its place in our cultural, emotional, and sensory experiences. The exhibition contrasts hyperrealistic depictions of modern processed foods with surreal and fantastical interpretations, revealing the strange duality of what we eat today.

Through bold color, vivid detail, and a fusion of realism, surrealism, and pop art, Lin Zagorski Latimer invites viewers to reflect on food as both sustenance and spectacle.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 28.