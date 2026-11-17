For the first 100 days of her son's life, artist Malti B Lee tied one knot a day. The result is a journal of 100 maedeup knots marking baek-il, the Korean hundred-day milestone, tied in a traditional Korean craft the British Indian artist learned while pregnant in Korea. Color holds the mood of each day. Special knots mark celebrations and firsts, while plainer ones record days when there was little left to give. Together they trace the awe, joy, tears, and loss of self that come with new motherhood.

Alongside the knots, a series of new paintings map the four places her son inherits: Korea and the US through his father, and India and the UK through her. Lee gathers residential facades, historical details, and unremarkable buildings, the everyday architecture that makes a place feel like itself. The knots record time; the paintings record place.

The exhibition will remain on display through January 16, 2027.