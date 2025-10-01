Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents "Meeting at the Edges" opening reception

eventdetail
Gary Anderson, Calming My Inner Storm, 2023, Canvas cording on panel

“Meeting at the Edges” brings together artists Gary Anderson, Sam Elkins, and Diane Sandlin in a multidisciplinary exploration of physical, emotional, and spiritual boundaries. Through mixed media, weaving, and painting, the artists create a shared dialogue that reflects on change, connection, and the balance between structure and openness. Their collaborative approach invites viewers to linger with the work and consider the beauty found at the edges of experience.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/department/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
