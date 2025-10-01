Dougherty Arts Center presents "Meeting at the Edges" opening reception

“Meeting at the Edges” brings together artists Gary Anderson, Sam Elkins, and Diane Sandlin in a multidisciplinary exploration of physical, emotional, and spiritual boundaries. Through mixed media, weaving, and painting, the artists create a shared dialogue that reflects on change, connection, and the balance between structure and openness. Their collaborative approach invites viewers to linger with the work and consider the beauty found at the edges of experience.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 15.