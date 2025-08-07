Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents MetaCaustics: "Somnium" artist reception

Image courtesy of MetaCaustics

“Somnium” is a multimedia exhibition by MetaCaustics, a collaborative new media art duo composed of camera artist Jasna Boudard and 3D artist Topher Sipes, that explores the visual language of the subconscious.

Drawing from the Latin word somnium, meaning “dream,” “vision,” or “daydream,” the exhibition weaves together digital works, projection-based installation, paintings, and 3D prints to evoke the layered, nonlinear space of inner experience.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 27.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/department/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
