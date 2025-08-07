Dougherty Arts Center presents MetaCaustics: "Somnium" artist reception

“Somnium” is a multimedia exhibition by MetaCaustics, a collaborative new media art duo composed of camera artist Jasna Boudard and 3D artist Topher Sipes, that explores the visual language of the subconscious.

Drawing from the Latin word somnium, meaning “dream,” “vision,” or “daydream,” the exhibition weaves together digital works, projection-based installation, paintings, and 3D prints to evoke the layered, nonlinear space of inner experience.

The exhibition will remain on display through September 27.