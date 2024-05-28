Dougherty Arts Center presents Natasha Kanevski: "Nobody is Perfect" opening day

Natasha Kanevski creates monochromatic abstract sculptures on canvas using large rough strokes and course sculptural elements. Her work reflects the roughness, wrinkles, irregularities, and cracks that emphasize humanity, revealing essence, delicacy, purity, completeness, and the fact that we are infinitely beautiful in our fragility and mortality. We are simple, imperfect, and impermanent. Just as we do not have to be perfect, smooth, or precisely fitted, artwork does not have to be done with delicate invisible strokes.



The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through August 3.