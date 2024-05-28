Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents Natasha Kanevski: "Nobody is Perfect" opening day

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Natasha Kanevski

Natasha Kanevski creates monochromatic abstract sculptures on canvas using large rough strokes and course sculptural elements. Her work reflects the roughness, wrinkles, irregularities, and cracks that emphasize humanity, revealing essence, delicacy, purity, completeness, and the fact that we are infinitely beautiful in our fragility and mortality. We are simple, imperfect, and impermanent. Just as we do not have to be perfect, smooth, or precisely fitted, artwork does not have to be done with delicate invisible strokes.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through August 3.

Natasha Kanevski creates monochromatic abstract sculptures on canvas using large rough strokes and course sculptural elements. Her work reflects the roughness, wrinkles, irregularities, and cracks that emphasize humanity, revealing essence, delicacy, purity, completeness, and the fact that we are infinitely beautiful in our fragility and mortality. We are simple, imperfect, and impermanent. Just as we do not have to be perfect, smooth, or precisely fitted, artwork does not have to be done with delicate invisible strokes.

The exhibition will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through August 3.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/department/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Austin intel delivered daily.