Negative Space, a Central Texas collective of visual artists working in analog and instant photography, will present "InstaTX," a group exhibition of Polaroid work exploring life in Texas.

Polaroid has long been treated as the camera of everyday snapshots, a quick and faithful record of a single moment. InstaTX pushes against that idea. The five artists in the show take instant film apart, alter it, lift its emulsion, rephotograph it, and rework it with cyanotype and hand-painted pigment.

The results are abstract, impressionistic, and sometimes surreal images that ask viewers to think critically about what it means to be a "Texan," tracing themes of identity, nostalgia, memory, decay, and fragmentation. This exhibition will feature the works of Derrick Wansom, Marie Ketring, Robin Winter, Angel De Jesus Huerta, and Karen Stone.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through January 16, 2027.