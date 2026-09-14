Dougherty Arts Center presents "Outlet Within" opening day

“Outlet Within” showcases the work of Dougherty Arts Center’s 2026 Resident Artists Victoria Zhuk, Stefania Garcia, Minnie Rogers, Gargi Sharma, and Nathan Anthony.

Zhuk’s intuitively hand-built vessels house a place where the artist’s anxiety transforms into a garden of curiosity. Garcia’s playful sculptures of insects, both real and imagined, ask the viewer to consider the beauty in the smallest creatures. Rogers navigates a quasi-medical narrative, transforming everyday items found in hospitals such as pain scales and medical gloves into whimsical sculptural forms and motifs. Anthony uses the inherently haptic nature of making sculptures to explore the relationship between handmade and mechanized production. In her final exhibit at the DAC, veteran Resident Sharma collects and reconstructs memories into familiar forms, narrating stories hidden beneath everyday objects and surfaces.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 28.