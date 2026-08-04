Dougherty Arts Center presents Quentin Pace: "On and On and On " opening day

The exhibition "On and On and On" unfolds as a series of abstract meditations, works born from the quiet labor of feeling, remembering, and connecting. Through color, form, and layered symbolism, the pieces trace emotional currents and shared human rhythms.

Influenced by pop culture, braided histories, and the vast landscape of the African diaspora - most intimately Southern Black culture - Quentin Pace explores the esoteric depths of our inner world and the complex relationship between our hearts and retrospection.

The exhibition gestures toward the unseen threads that bind us. It asks viewers not only to observe but to recognize themselves, sift through memory and emotion, and sense how their own interior worlds are tethered to the lives of others, echoing on and on and on.

It will remain on display in the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through October 3.