Dougherty Arts Center presents Rakhee Jain Desai: "Build Me A Garden: From Soil to Surface Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials" opening reception

"Build Me A Garden: From Soil to Surface Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials" by Rakhee Jain Desai explores how relationships with land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage and living materials. The exhibition uses craft techniques, abstraction, materiality, and sculptural gestures to give form to the intangible: memory, longing, belonging, and the emotional relationship between land and culture.

The exhibition will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through April 18.