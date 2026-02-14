Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents Rakhee Jain Desai: "Build Me A Garden: From Soil to Surface Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials" opening reception

Rakhee Jain Desai, Coming Together, Handmade inks from Marigold, Sappanwood, Lac, Pomegranate, Cutch & Madder, 2025

"Build Me A Garden: From Soil to Surface Labor, Lineage, and Living Materials" by Rakhee Jain Desai explores how relationships with land are developed and reimagined through labor, lineage and living materials. The exhibition uses craft techniques, abstraction, materiality, and sculptural gestures to give form to the intangible: memory, longing, belonging, and the emotional relationship between land and culture.

The exhibition will remain on display at the Julia C. Butridge Gallery through April 18.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/department/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
