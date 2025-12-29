Dougherty Arts Center presents "Reuse On the Runway" opening day

Can fashion be both stunning and sustainable? "Reuse On The Runway" reveals the answer. Visitors can experience highlights from Austin Creative Reuse's signature fashion show, where artists renew and transform materials - fabric remnants, architectural samples, pop tabs, ticket stubs, newspapers, and more - into extraordinary creations. Explore the ingenuity of upcycled fashion design, challenging conventions and inspiring a future where creativity and conservation collide.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 28.