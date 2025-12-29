Quantcast

Dougherty Arts Center presents "Reuse On the Runway" opening day

Austin Creative Reuse

Can fashion be both stunning and sustainable?  "Reuse On The Runway" reveals the answer. Visitors can experience highlights from Austin Creative Reuse's signature fashion show, where artists renew and transform materials - fabric remnants, architectural samples, pop tabs, ticket stubs, newspapers, and more - into extraordinary creations. Explore the ingenuity of upcycled fashion design, challenging conventions and inspiring a future where creativity and conservation collide.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 28.

WHEN

WHERE

Dougherty Arts Center
1110 Barton Springs Rd, Austin, TX 78704, USA
https://www.austintexas.gov/department/julia-c-butridge-gallery

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
